Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 180,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 502,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

CNTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

