ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 272,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 1,904,418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 214,060 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNOB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. 4,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.29. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

