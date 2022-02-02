Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.92

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and traded as low as $14.91. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

