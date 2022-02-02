Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Update

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,335.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,904 shares of company stock valued at $811,933. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,288. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $254.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.51.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

