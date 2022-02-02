Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. 1,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTC:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

