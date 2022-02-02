CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $58.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00105126 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

