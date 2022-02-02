Contrasting Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) & Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Norwood Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Norwood Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $79.39 million 2.95 $24.92 million $3.03 9.47 Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 3.06 $26.59 million $3.36 10.12

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Norwood Financial and Bankwell Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 31.38% 12.49% 1.23% Bankwell Financial Group 30.55% 13.87% 1.18%

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Norwood Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

