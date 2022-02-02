Contrasting Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) & Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Technology Group $24.44 million 0.06 -$85.77 million ($0.23) -0.02 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.44 million ($2.94) -1.17

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Technology Group. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Predictive Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Predictive Technology Group has a beta of -1.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Predictive Technology Group and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 392.75%. Given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Predictive Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.76% -44.95%

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals beats Predictive Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

