Contrasting SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -43.21% -25.47% -18.89% Telesat N/A 49.27% 41.20%

This table compares SeaChange International and Telesat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $22.00 million 2.74 -$21.76 million ($0.26) -4.73 Telesat N/A N/A $93.09 million $3.68 6.40

Telesat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SeaChange International has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SeaChange International and Telesat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaChange International currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given SeaChange International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than Telesat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Telesat shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telesat beats SeaChange International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

