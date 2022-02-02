Contrasting Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $240,000.00 10,073.18 -$644.89 million ($1.57) -5.97 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 1,446.43 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Galactic and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 3 7 4 0 2.07 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.17%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.11%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -58.61% -41.28% NextPlay Technologies -566.50% -71.24% -47.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

