Cooke & Bieler LP Invests $38.16 Million in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 474,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,159,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.09% of Baxter International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Baxter International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 121,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Baxter International by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

