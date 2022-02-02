Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.01% of Air Lease worth $45,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AL opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

