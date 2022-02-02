Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.83% of Selective Insurance Group worth $37,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1,077.2% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $1,999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

