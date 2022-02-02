Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $40,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.56 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.94 and a 200 day moving average of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

