Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 58,480 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,480 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $36,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

