Copa (CPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $94.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Copa by 31.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Copa by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.