Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.44). Approximately 1,747,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,295,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.43).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

