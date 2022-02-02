Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.29 million.

CLB traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 345,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,593. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $30.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

