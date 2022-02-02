CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CXW opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

