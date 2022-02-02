Cormark Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$67.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TOY. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.73.

Shares of TOY traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.76. 58,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,394. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.57. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

