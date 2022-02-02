Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Shares Up 3%

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) shares traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.80 ($0.37). 125,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 113,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

About Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.