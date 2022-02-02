Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Corteva updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

