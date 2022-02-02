Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $848.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

