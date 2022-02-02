Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 21,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CTRA stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 288,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,570. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.19.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.
Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.