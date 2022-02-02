COTI (COTI) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, COTI has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $241.33 million and approximately $39.12 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07223804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,866.98 or 0.99940504 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00054398 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

