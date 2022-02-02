Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Coty reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Coty by 111,779.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Coty by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

