Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of Coursera worth $136,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 23,149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after buying an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,723,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 16,371.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after buying an additional 954,307 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,700,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $301,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,270 over the last ninety days.

COUR stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.