Covalent Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.33 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $98.80 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.45 or 0.07174341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,484.48 or 0.99955973 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055417 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.