Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) Trading Down 5.9%

Cover Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MGPRF) dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35.

About Cover Technologies (OTCMKTS:MGPRF)

Cover Technologies, Inc is a processing and refining company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technologies for processing Mg-rich serpentinite tailings for the production of magnesium metal and Mg-related compounds, byproducts and co-products. The firm holds interest in Magnesium Oxide (MgO) Plant, Magnesium (Mg) Metal Plant, MagBoard Products and MagPower Fuel Cell projects.

