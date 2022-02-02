Cream (CRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $18,848.45

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Cream has a total market cap of $18,848.45 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,005.10 or 1.00032656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00252407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00169960 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00329472 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001533 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.