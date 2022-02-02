CREDIT (CREDIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,975.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. CREDIT has a market cap of $246,552.04 and $77,975.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

