Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Ares Management worth $24,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 8.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,787 shares of company stock worth $18,768,527 over the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.