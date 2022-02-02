Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Raymond James worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.