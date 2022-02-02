Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 243,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 120,170 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 89,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $25.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.