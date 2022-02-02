Credit Suisse AG Sells 101,268 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,268 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of The Carlyle Group worth $26,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

