Credit Suisse AG Sells 664,453 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 664,453 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.76% of BOX worth $27,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

BOX stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.72. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

