Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 135,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,651. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIK. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.