Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of DHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 656,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,986. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $2.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

