Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,601,929.20 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.
CRCT traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 280,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,270. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.