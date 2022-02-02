Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18. Croda International has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $71.42.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

