Crowd Machine Reaches Market Cap of $56,422.40 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00116119 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

