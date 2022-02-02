Crowny (CRWNY) Market Cap Tops $2.24 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $2.24 million and $50,803.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.95 or 0.07106703 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,249.32 or 0.99896367 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

