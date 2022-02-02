Crust (CRU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009818 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054625 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00335908 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

