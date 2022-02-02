CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $6.11

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00016563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $518,945.56 and approximately $2,691.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,854.69 or 0.99982800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020939 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00027044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.00486813 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

