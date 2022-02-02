Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $114,073.66 and approximately $362.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 159.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

