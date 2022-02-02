CryptoFlow (CFL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,076.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $371,799.54 and $25,076.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.07165378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,890.54 or 0.99947820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054303 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.