CryptoFlow Trading 60.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $371,799.54 and $25,076.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.07165378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,890.54 or 0.99947820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054303 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.