Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Capitalization Hits $2.61 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $5,679.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.41 or 0.07199150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,828.94 or 0.99810309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,679,581 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

