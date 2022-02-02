CryptoSoul Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $954,768.87 and $77.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00185843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.55 or 0.00385336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00068694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

