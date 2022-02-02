CryptoTask Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $295,436.51 and approximately $35,889.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,207 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

